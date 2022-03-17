IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,093,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 936,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 139,121 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 571,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter worth $949,000.

QVAL opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

