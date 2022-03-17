IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,966 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 7,624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

