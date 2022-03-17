IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.89.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

IGM stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.42. 9,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$37.98 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

