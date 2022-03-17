Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Stock Price Up 10%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.65. 1,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Get Immune Therapeutics alerts:

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.