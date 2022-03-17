Impac Mortgage (IMH) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) is one of 326 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Impac Mortgage to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -5.85% -133.98% -0.51% Impac Mortgage Competitors 16.36% -2.94% 2.32%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Impac Mortgage and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Impac Mortgage Competitors 3673 14743 14550 370 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Impac Mortgage’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Impac Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impac Mortgage and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million -$3.88 million -3.10 Impac Mortgage Competitors $798.25 million $168.84 million 26.34

Impac Mortgage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impac Mortgage rivals beat Impac Mortgage on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing, and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

