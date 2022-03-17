Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Trading Down 4.3%

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $41.65. 9,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 531,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

