Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.95 Million

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $7,877.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.83 or 0.06896486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.35 or 1.00079599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041123 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars.

