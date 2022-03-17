Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Down 6.6%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 11,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

