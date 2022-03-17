Informa (LON:INF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 665 ($8.65) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 594 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 566.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 540.53. The stock has a market cap of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

