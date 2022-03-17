Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,041 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 431,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Infosys by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

