Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

