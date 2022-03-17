Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $23.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGXF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 1,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.92%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

