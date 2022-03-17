Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

