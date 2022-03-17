Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as low as C$9.30. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 114,743 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)
