Insider Buying: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Buys 67,472 Shares of Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AGLE opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.