Insider Buying: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Buys 67,472 Shares of Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AGLE opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

