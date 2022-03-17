Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £147.36 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($191.63).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott purchased 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £153.22 ($199.25).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Roger Stott purchased 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($192.98).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 317 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.17). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.79) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.81) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 413 ($5.37).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

