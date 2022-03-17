Insider Buying: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CFO Acquires $98,480.00 in Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $378.54 million, a P/E ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

