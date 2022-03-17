Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BW opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 875,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
