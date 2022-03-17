Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BW opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 875,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

