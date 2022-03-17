Insider Buying: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Acquires 1,423 Shares of Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camden National stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $740.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

