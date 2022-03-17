Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Buys 416 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,254.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CIVB opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

