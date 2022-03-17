Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Purchases 14,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

