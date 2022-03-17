Insider Buying: DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) insider Gerard Brandon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,357.61).

Shares of LON:DVRG traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 14 ($0.18). 3,021,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of £30.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.70. DeepVerge plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

About DeepVerge

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

