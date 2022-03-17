Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys 17,375 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

