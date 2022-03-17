Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher K. Hill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

