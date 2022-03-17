Insider Buying: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Buys £7,140 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,284.79).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.17) on Thursday. WH Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,018 ($26.24). The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -23.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.64) to GBX 1,737 ($22.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.35) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.31) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($26.67).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.