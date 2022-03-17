Insider Selling: Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Sells 1,800,000 Shares of Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 1,800,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,555,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,577,759.75.
Amarc Resources stock opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.39 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12.
