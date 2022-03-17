Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 10,823 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $231,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60.

Shares of BE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 3,498,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,707. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

