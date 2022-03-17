Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells 1,524 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $133,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42.

CWST stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

