Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $17.11 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.