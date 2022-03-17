Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells 3,886 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $13,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.07. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eargo by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eargo by 2,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eargo during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

