Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells 1,301 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

