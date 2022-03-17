Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Insider Sells 346,076 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Joseph Mckie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42.

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

