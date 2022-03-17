Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.
Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.