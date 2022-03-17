Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

