Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PNC opened at $192.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.