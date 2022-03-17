Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $1,202,012.88 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
Shares of THRY opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
