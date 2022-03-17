Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $1,202,012.88 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of THRY opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Thryv’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

