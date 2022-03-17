Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.270-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

IART traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,566. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

