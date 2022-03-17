Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

