Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

IPG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.25 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

