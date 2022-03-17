Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,821,000 after buying an additional 51,734 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.45.

Intuit stock traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.50. 81,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.