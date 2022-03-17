Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $15.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.75. 2,642,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.69 and a 200 day moving average of $572.78. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.