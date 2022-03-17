Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.40. 3,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.
