Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Trading Down 6.8%

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $48.09. Approximately 29,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 388,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

