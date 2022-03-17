Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after buying an additional 377,807 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after buying an additional 700,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

