Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Decreased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

