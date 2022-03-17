Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $12.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.32. The stock had a trading volume of 105,242,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,793,305. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

