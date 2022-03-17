Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $154.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.