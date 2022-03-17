Investors Buy High Volume of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,105 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,124% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,221. The company has a market capitalization of $247.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.