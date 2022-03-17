ION Price Hits $0.0187 on Exchanges (ION)

ION (ION) traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. ION has a total market capitalization of $258,926.27 and $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00190883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00392166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,712,812 coins and its circulating supply is 13,812,812 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

