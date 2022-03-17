IOST Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $430.36 million and $43.76 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00215980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00035878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

