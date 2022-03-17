IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Up 10.1%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.37. Approximately 5,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 83,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several research firms have commented on IRMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,084,084. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $3,223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

